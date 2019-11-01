Navy vs. UConn odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced model on 100-64 roll

The Navy Midshipmen and Connecticut Huskies meet for the third and final time in American Athletic Conference college football play on Friday in East Hartford. The Huskies (2-6), who will be leaving for the Big East after this season, are 1-3 at home in 2019, while the Midshipmen (6-1), who have six winning seasons in the past seven years, are 1-1 on the road. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET from Pratt & Whitney Stadium, and Navy is 1-7 on the road since the start of 2018. The Midshipmen are favored by 26.5 in the latest Navy vs. Connecticut odds after the spread moved as high as 27.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Navy vs. Connecticut picks of your own.

The model knows Navy has had plenty of success through the years, compiling an all-time record of 717-570-57 and winning a national championship in 1926. The 717 wins is 23rd-most nationally. The Midshipmen have also qualified for 23 bowls and beat Virginia 49-7 in the 2017 Military Bowl, the last time they played in one. In 13 seasons under coach Ken Niumatalolo, Navy is 93-59.

Defensively, the Midshipmen have been more than stingy, holding opponents to 19.3 points per game and are 22nd in total defense at 310.3 yards per game. The Midshipmen are also tied for 12th in the nation with two defensive touchdowns on the year. Junior linebacker Jacob Springer has been a beast with six sacks, 36 tackles, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

But just because the Midshipmen have a strong defense does not guarantee they will cover the spread on Friday.

That's because the Huskies got their ground game going in last week's 56-35 win over Massachusetts. Connecticut rushed for more than 300 yards, with junior Kevin Mensah (164) and senior Art Thompkins (135) both going over the century mark. It was the first time in nine years that the Huskies had two running backs rush for 100 yards in the same game.

Mensah was named the AAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after scoring five touchdowns in the victory over UMass, becoming the first Husky with five touchdowns since Wilbur Gilliard in 1993. Thompkins reached 100 yards for the first time in his UConn career, also adding a rushing touchdown.

