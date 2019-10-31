Navy vs. UConn odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 100-64 roll

The Navy Midshipmen will look to keep the heat on the top of the American Athletic Conference on Friday when they take on the Connecticut Huskies. The Midshipmen (6-1), who are 4-1 and in second place in the AAC West Division, are just one-half game behind No. 15 SMU. The the Huskies (2-6), who are tied for fifth with East Carolina at 0-4 in the AAC East, trail first-place Cincinnati by 3.5 games. Kickoff from Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford is set for 8 p.m. ET. Navy has won the last three games in the series, including a 28-24 victory in 2016, the last time the schools met. The Midshipmen are 27-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Connecticut odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 55. Before making any Navy vs. UConn picks of your own, you need to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model has taken into account that Navy, which prefers moving the ball on the ground in its triple-option, has the nation's top rushing offense, averaging 350.7 yards per game. The Midshipmen are second in the country with 29 rushing touchdowns and among the best teams when it comes to converting on third down (13th nationally) and fourth down (seventh). The Midshipmen are 38th overall in total offense at 440.1 yards per game.

Senior quarterback Malcolm Perry is the heart of the offense, leading the Midshipmen in rushing and passing. Perry has completed 26-of-47 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns, but his legs do the most of the damage to opposing defenses. In fact, Perry has carried 146 times for 934 yards and 14 touchdowns.

But just because the Midshipmen have one of the country's top rushing attacks does not guarantee they will cover the UConn vs. Navy spread on Friday.

That's because the Huskies got their ground game going in last week's 56-35 win over Massachusetts. Connecticut rushed for more than 300 yards, with junior Kevin Mensah (164) and senior Art Thompkins (135) both going over the century mark. It was the first time in nine years that the Huskies had two running backs rush for 100 yards in the same game.

Mensah was named the AAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after scoring five touchdowns in the victory over UMass, becoming the first Husky with five touchdowns since Wilbur Gilliard in 1993. Thompkins reached 100 yards for the first time in his UConn career, also adding a rushing touchdown.

