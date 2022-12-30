NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely following an insensitive remark about "illegal aliens" he made during the team's 16-12 loss to Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday.

While providing a score update on the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas during the broadcast, Hahn made a remark about "illegal aliens" in the city.

"Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA 14, Pittsburgh 6," Hahn said. "That's with 11:15 to go in the second quarter."

After the game, Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester provided a statement to The News & Observer in which he announced that Hahn had been suspended indefinitely.

"Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today's Duke's Mayo Bowl radio broadcast," Winchester said.

The Sun Bowl fan fest was canceled last week because the city of El Paso is using its convention center to house around 1,000 immigrants. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency earlier this month, and the convention center was converted into a shelter for immigrants released by federal immigration officials with unusually cold weather bearing down on the region.