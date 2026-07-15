NC State bets big on QB CJ Bailey: Why the payoff could be huge for Dave Doeren, Wolfpack in ACC

In an era when proven quarterbacks are college football's most expensive commodity, NC State made its priorities crystal clear. Keeping CJ Bailey in Raleigh wasn't just another offseason win -- it was the foundation for everything the Wolfpack hopes to accomplish in 2026.

Bailey emerged as one of the ACC's rising stars last season, throwing for 3,105 yards and accounting for 31 total touchdowns while leading NC State to a strong finish. With programs around the country searching for experienced quarterbacks, Bailey would've been one of the hottest names available had he entered the transfer portal.

Instead, the Wolfpack made sure their investment stayed where it belonged. That decision speaks volumes about veteran coach Dave Doeren's vision.

"We're one of two teams in our league that have a third-year starter at quarterback, us and SMU have that incredible opportunity," Doeren said Wednesday at ACC media days, via WRAL. "There's a lot to that. Leadership in your locker room and the way you can grow that position, instead of teaching an offense to a new player. You're going into the third time teaching that offense and letting (CJ) take charge of what's going on. I feel great about where we're at."

With Bailey back for another season, the Wolfpack enters 2026 believing they have one of the ACC's premier quarterbacks and the stability needed to challenge for a top-tier finish in the league. Retaining him wasn't just a roster move -- it was NC State's biggest victory of the offseason.

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"It was very important (to stay), it's just the loyalty from coach Doeren, Wolfpack fans and coach (Kurt) Roper put into me," Bailey said. "It's only right I repay them for that. They're preparing me for my future and doing the best job they can. I'm trusting that progress. Another question I asked myself is why would I go somewhere else and learn a new offense?"

As previously reported by CBS Sports earlier this spring, industry sources say Bailey would've landed at a school in his home state of Florida in need of a quarterback this cycle had he entered the transfer portal in January.

Asked in Charlotte if he accepted less money to re-sign with NC State, Bailey answered that it would be a question better-suited for his agent.

Believed to be of the ACC's highest-paid players, Bailey's return means he takes up a chunk of NC State's payroll as the Wolfpack's most important impact performer, which led to tough decisions elsewhere across the roster. Not all departures could've been salvaged, however, one source said.

Four of NC State's outgoing starters who signed with other Power Four programs on lucrative deals were all ranked inside the top-60 top prospects available this portal cycle.

NC State starters lost to the transfer portal

The Wolfpack signed 28 freshmen this cycle and 20 transfers to help fill out the roster.

NC State's NIL challenges

Like most Power Four programs outside of the elites, NC State faced a budget deficit in the first year of revenue distribution. Football ($13 million) absorbed much of the direct revenue-sharing expenses allocated to athletes, following the ACC's introduction of unequal revenue distribution among its members for the first time since the settlement with Clemson and Florida State.

It's a numbers game in terms of talent retention and acquisition every offseason, a mountain the Wolfpack continues to climb. Last fall, most of the College Football Playoff participants had rosters ranked near the top in perceived price tags, some exceeding $30 million.

"Every year, you just do the best you can, man," Doeren said. "Whatever the rules are, we try to work it all the way to the end point where you got to stop. (Athletic director) Boo Corrigan is tremendous to work with; he fights his butt off for our program. He and I and our boosters and people who are allowed to be a part of the Wolfpack Club, we all do the best we can.

"Sometimes it's enough, sometimes it isn't, you know? That's the thing about NC State -- this is a place that doesn't quit, we'll find a way, and we'll fight and scratch."

Schedule favorability

Part of the optimism surrounding NC State this season, aside from Bailey's return, is a slate conducive to success by ACC standards. The Wolfpack plays only one opponent ranked inside CBS Sports' projected top 25 (Louisville) and misses Miami, Clemson and SMU this fall.

Doeren did note this week that an early non-conference game against Vanderbilt was scheduled "eight or nine years ago," before the Commodores' rise. That's a matchup on Sept. 19 in Nashville that could go a long way in establishing early momentum for the Wolfpack with a win.

From there, NC State won't leave North Carolina against until late October with a cross-country trip to Stanford. Potential season-defining contests with Duke, Florida State and North Carolina line the docket during the season's final month.