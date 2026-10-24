NC State has fired coach Dave Doeren after 14 seasons, the program announced on Saturday. The news comes one day after the Wolfpack lost 31-28 to Stanford on Friday.

"I want to thank Coach Doeren for his service and contributions to NC State, and for always representing the university with pride," NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said. "I appreciate his leadership during his 14-year tenure and the passion he brought to this role. We wish Dave, Sara and his family the best in the future."

The Wolfpack are off to a disappointing 3-4 start in 2026. Outside of an upset victory against Louisville, NC State is 0-4 against Power Four opponents. Against lowly Stanford, NC State allowed 303 yards and four touchdowns to Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren, part of a 477-yard day.

Doeren was the model of consistency for most of his tenure, posting 10 winning seasons and 11 bowl appearances in the last 12 seasons. He led NC State to four nine-win seasons, each tied for the second-best mark in program history.

However, NC State never quite got over the top under Doeren's leadership, leaving the late Chuck Amato's 2002 squad with Philip Rivers as the only 10-win team in school history. And as the NIL era got underway, Doeren struggled to keep the program moving forward.

Last season showed promise during an 8-5 season headlined by breakout quarterback CJ Bailey. The Wolfpack invested heavily to retain Bailey, but lost running back Hollywood Smothers (Texas), wide receiver Noah Rogers (Alabama), offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (South Carolina) and wide receiver Terrell Anderson (USC).

Now, NC State is set to embark on its first coaching search since 2012. Doeren finishes his tenure with a 98-73 mark and a 52-57 record in ACC play.