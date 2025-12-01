NC State and Virginia will do something unique to open the 2026 season -- play the first college football game in South America. The ACC members face off on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the first-ever FBS game on the continent. The matchup, dubbed "College Football Brasil," will also serve as the ACC conference opener for both teams after the schools converted a previously scheduled non-conference series into a league game.

The international game will be played at Nilton Santos Stadium, also known as Engenhão, a 44,661-seat venue that has hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics and Copa America. Virginia will be the designated home team.

"To have NC State and Virginia open our conference schedule on an international stage in Rio de Janeiro speaks to the vision, innovation and collaboration of our league," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a release. "This is an extraordinary moment for the ACC and for college football."

NC State and Virginia previously agreed to a home-and-home non-conference series after the ACC did not schedule matchups between the rivals in 2025 and 2026. Including the 2025 matchup in Raleigh, in which the Wolfpack won 35-31, the two teams have played just eight times since 2006.

In September, ACC athletic directors voted to move the league to a nine-game conference schedule starting in 2026. As a result, the 2026 game between NC State and Virginia was converted from a non-conference contest into an official ACC conference game, ensuring the matchup counts toward league standings.

"We're excited about the opportunity to play a game in a beautiful, world-renowned city like Rio de Janeiro and to bring American football to another continent," NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said. "It's definitely a unique situation to play a road game versus Virginia in Brazil, but it should be an unforgettable experience."

The Wolfpack and Cavaliers have a long-standing rivalry dating back to 1904. NC State leads the all-time series 38-22-1. The Brazil game will add an unprecedented chapter to their matchup history.

"This is a great opportunity for the University of Virginia and our football program," Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said. "UVA is already recognized globally, and this event allows us to expand our international presence, both as a leading academic institution and as a premier athletics program. We're honored to participate in such a historic event and thrilled that Brazil will be our host."