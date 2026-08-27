Not only has this game changed locations twice, but it also went from a nonconference matchup to an ACC showdown after the league expanded to a nine-game schedule. After all the moving parts, NC State and Virginia will finally open the 2026 season against each other Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.

Initially, this was part of a two-game nonconference home-and-home series, with NC State winning the first leg last September in Raleigh. Then, in December, it was announced that the 2026 matchup would be played in São Paulo, Brazil, as an ACC game that would count in the conference standings. But in June, just 12 weeks before kickoff, logistical issues forced the game back to the United States.

Now it's time to spot the ball.

Virginia is coming off a historic season in which it won a program-record 11 games under coach Tony Elliott. Eight starters return to a roster that boasts the most career FBS snaps in the country, continuing a roster-building strategy that helped the Cavaliers last season. Virginia ranked fourth nationally in career FBS snaps entering 2025, according to data from TruMedia, and that experience helped propel the Cavaliers to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2019.

NC State, meanwhile, enters 2026 with high expectations of its own. Coach Dave Doeren has knocked on the door of 10 wins numerous times during his 13-year tenure, but the Wolfpack have never quite gotten there. Doeren has made no secret of his belief that this could finally be the year NC State breaks through.

When former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt, now an ACC Network analyst, floated that possibility during a recent appearance at the Wolfpack's fall camp, Doeren's response was characteristically brief.

"When," Doeren said.

Beating Virginia on the road would be a significant first step toward making that 10-win season a reality. Doeren is unbeaten against the Cavaliers during his tenure, although the teams have met just four times in that span.

NC State vs. Virginia: Need to know

Pribula takes over the Wahoos: Virginia will turn to Beau Pribula at quarterback after the fifth-year senior won the job over Pitt transfer Eli Holstein. If the name sounds familiar, Pribula spent three seasons at Penn State, where he was used in special packages and as a change-of-pace option before transferring to Missouri. He became the Tigers' starter in 2025, throwing for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding six rushing scores. However, he missed two games late in the season after suffering an ankle injury against Vanderbilt.

Strong starts: NC State has made a habit of getting its season off on the right foot, winning eight consecutive openers since its last loss in 2017. The Wolfpack are 5-3 in ACC openers in that span. Virginia has been similarly reliable in season openers under Tony Elliott, going 3-1 in his four seasons, but is just 2-2 when beginning ACC play.

Another leap for CJ Bailey? Bailey showed plenty of promise as a true freshman in 2024, making nine starts after taking over for the injured Grayson McCall. He took another step forward in 2025, completing 68.8% of his passes for 3,105 yards and 25 touchdowns while cutting down his turnover rate. Now entering his third season, Bailey ranks fourth among active ACC quarterbacks in career FBS starts (22).

The challenge is doing it with a largely new supporting cast. Top rusher Hollywood Smothers is gone, as are each of NC State's four leading pass catchers from a year ago.

How to watch NC State vs. Virginia live

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

NC State vs. Virginia prediction, picks

We spend all offseason trying to predict how the new campaign will unfold, but the truth is we really have no clue until the games start, which makes picking these early matchups especially difficult. There are questions about Virginia and whether its 11-win season was the start of something new or whether the Cavaliers could regress toward the mean after such a dramatic turnaround.

I'm willing to give NC State the edge in a matchup this close, particularly with Doeren's track record in season openers. After going 0-4 ATS as road underdogs last season, the Wolfpack flip that trend to kick off 2026. Pick: NC State +5.5

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