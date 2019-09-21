NC State vs. Ball State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch NC State vs. Ball State football game
Who's Playing
NC State (home) vs. Ball State (away)
Current Records: NC State 2-1-0; Ball State 1-2-0
What to Know
Ball State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on NC State at 7 p.m. ET at Carter-Finley Stadium.
If the Cardinals were riding high off their 57-29 takedown of Fordham two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Last week, Ball State came up short against FAU last week, falling 41-31. Ball State got a solid performance out of QB Drew Plitt, who passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Plitt ended the contest strong with a streak of five complete passes.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored NC State, but luck did not. The matchup between NC State and West Virginia was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with NC State falling 44-27. The Wolfpack might not have won anyway, but their 108 penalty yards sure didn't help matters.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cardinals enter the game having picked the ball four times, good for 10th in the the nation. But the Wolfpack have yet to throw a single interception. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $58.30
Odds
The Wolfpack are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 19-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
