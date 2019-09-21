NC State vs. Ball State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

NC State (home) vs. Ball State (away)

Current Records: NC State 2-1-0; Ball State 1-2-0

What to Know

Ball State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on NC State at 7 p.m. ET at Carter-Finley Stadium.

If the Cardinals were riding high off their 57-29 takedown of Fordham two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Last week, Ball State came up short against FAU last week, falling 41-31. Ball State got a solid performance out of QB Drew Plitt, who passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Plitt ended the contest strong with a streak of five complete passes.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored NC State, but luck did not. The matchup between NC State and West Virginia was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with NC State falling 44-27. The Wolfpack might not have won anyway, but their 108 penalty yards sure didn't help matters.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cardinals enter the game having picked the ball four times, good for 10th in the the nation. But the Wolfpack have yet to throw a single interception. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.30

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.