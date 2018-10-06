NC State vs. Boston College: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

On Saturday NC State takes on Boston College at 12:30 p.m. NC State is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5 point margin of victory.

Last Saturday, NC State had two touchdowns to spare in a 35-21 victory over Virginia.

As for Boston College, Boston College had a rough outing against Purdue two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Boston College walked away with a 45-35 win over Temple.

Their wins bumped NC State to 4-0 and Boston College to 4-1. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.