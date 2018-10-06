NC State vs. Boston College: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the North Carolina State vs. Boston College football game
On Saturday NC State takes on Boston College at 12:30 p.m. NC State is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5 point margin of victory.
Last Saturday, NC State had two touchdowns to spare in a 35-21 victory over Virginia.
As for Boston College, Boston College had a rough outing against Purdue two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Boston College walked away with a 45-35 win over Temple.
Their wins bumped NC State to 4-0 and Boston College to 4-1. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
