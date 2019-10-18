NC State vs. Boston College odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks, predictions from computer model

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Boston College Eagles and the NC State Wolfpack will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Boston College is 3-3 overall and 2-2 at home, while NC State is 4-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. Boston College has been good against the spread this season (4-2), while NC State has been faring much worse (2-4). Dave Doeren's squad recently replaced starting quarterback Matt McKay with Bailey Hockman and was able to get a win in his first start against Syracuse last week. Meanwhile, Boston College is leaning on its ground game as always under Steve Addazio with running back A.J. Dillon leading the way. The Wolfpack are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Boston College vs. NC State odds, while the over-under is set at 51.5. Before entering any NC State vs. Boston College picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Boston College vs. NC State 10,000 times and the results are in.

The Eagles fell 41-39 to Louisville two weeks ago. QB Dennis Grosel put forth a good effort in relief of Anthony Brown who is out for the season with a knee injury, picking up 47 yards on the ground on six carries and throwing three passing touchdowns in the loss. However, the offense is built around Dillon, who has 745 yards rushing with six rushing touchdowns while also catching seven passes for 138 yards and another score.

Meanwhile, NC State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Syracuse last Thursday, but still walked away with a 16-10 victory. The NC State defense has proven itself stout all season, allowing just 2.3 yards per carry on the ground and ranking 22nd in the nation in scoring defense by allowing just 19 points per game. Louis Acceus is an absolute force in the middle of the NC State defense, with 36 total tackles, six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks from his inside linebacker position. Larrell Murchison has also given quarterbacks fits this year with seven sacks on the season from his defensive tackle spot.

So who wins NC State vs. Boston College? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Boston College vs. NC State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.