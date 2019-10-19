NC State vs. Boston College odds: Picks, top predictions from proven computer model

The NC State Wolfpack and Boston College Eagles might not be title contenders in the ACC, but under Dave Doeren and Steve Addazio, respectively, they have become regular bowl participants. On Saturday, the two programs will go head-to-head for a noon ET kickoff at Alumni Stadium and both squads could use a win as they start angling towards earning another bowl game invitation. NC State is 4-2 on the season while Boston College is at 3-3 coming off a bye week. The visitors are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 52 in the latest NC State vs. Boston College odds. Before you make any college football predictions for Week 8, be sure to check out the North Carolina State vs. Boston College picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

With the Wolfpack sputtering at times offensively, the model knows that Doeren's defense is the always the key for NC State. With the exception of a Sept. 14 loss to West Virginia where they allowed 173 yards rushing (6.2 ypc), the Wolfpack have been dominant against the run all season.

NC State has allowed just 1.5 yards per carry to all other opponents and forced teams into playing one-dimensional football. Even though the pass defense hasn't been as good, NC State applied plenty of pressure with their front seven. Louis Acceus, Larrell Murchison and Xavier Lyas have combined to record 15.5 sacks between the three of them and NC State has 26 sacks this year as a team.

The Eagles, meanwhile, fell 41-39 to Louisville two weeks ago. QB Dennis Grosel put forth a good effort in relief of Anthony Brown, who is out for the season with a knee injury, picking up 47 yards on the ground on six carries and throwing three passing touchdowns in the loss. However, the offense is built around running back A.J. Dillon, who has 745 yards rushing with six rushing touchdowns while also catching seven passes for 138 yards and another score.

