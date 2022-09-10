Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ No. 18 NC State

Current Records: Charleston Southern 0-1; NC State 1-0

Last Season Records: NC State 9-3; Charleston Southern 4-6

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack will look to defend their home turf Saturday against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 12:30 p.m. ET. NC State should still be riding high after a win, while Charleston Southern will be looking to right the ship.

The Wolfpack can thank their lucky stars for their victory over the East Carolina Pirates last week. The final score was a hard-fought 21-20. The NC State offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the contest anyway. NC State's RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern came up short against the Western Carolina Catamounts last week, falling 52-38.

Charleston Southern's loss took them down to 0-1 while NC State's victory pulled them up to 1-0. A win for Charleston Southern would reverse both their bad luck and NC State's good luck. We'll see if the Buccaneers manage to pull off that tough task or if the Wolfpack keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.