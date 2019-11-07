NC State vs. Clemson: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch NC State vs. Clemson football game
Who's Playing
NC State (home) vs. No. 4 Clemson (away)
Current Records: NC State 4-4; Clemson 9-0
What to Know
Clemson has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Saturday. Clemson and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Carter-Finley Stadium. Clemson is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
When you finish with 446 more yards than your opponent like the Tigers did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled Wofford 59-14. RB Travis Etienne went supernova for Clemson as he rushed for 212 yards and two TDs on nine carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Etienne's 86-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter. Etienne has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, the day started off rough for NC State, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 44-10 punch to the gut against Wake Forest. QB Devin Leary had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 3.31 yards per passing attempt.
Clemson's victory lifted them to 9-0 while NC State's defeat dropped them down to 4-4. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: NC State rank 15th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 27 on the season. As for the Tigers, they enter the game with only 134 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 32-point favorite against the Wolfpack.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Clemson have won all of the games they've played against NC State in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Clemson 41 vs. NC State 7
- Nov 04, 2017 - Clemson 38 vs. NC State 31
- Oct 15, 2016 - Clemson 24 vs. NC State 17
- Oct 31, 2015 - Clemson 56 vs. NC State 41
