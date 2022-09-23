Who's Playing

Connecticut @ No. 12 NC State

Current Records: Connecticut 1-3; NC State 3-0

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Connecticut Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a victory while UConn will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NC State had a touchdown and change to spare in a 27-14 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week. The team ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. NC State's RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching four passes for one TD and 92 yards.

NC State's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. CB Aydan White picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, UConn took a serious blow against the Michigan Wolverines last week, falling 59 to nothing. The Huskies were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38 to nothing. RB Victor Rosa had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he fumbled the ball once with only 1.64 yards per carry.

The Wolfpack are the favorite in this one, with an expected 38.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last week, where they covered a 10.5-point spread.

NC State's victory brought them up to 3-0 while UConn's loss pulled them down to 1-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: NC State enters the matchup with only 66.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in the nation. As for the Huskies, they rank 17th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with nine on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 38.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.