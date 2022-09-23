The No. 12 NC State Wolfpack will try to avoid an upset when they face the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday night. NC State, which has gone 3-0 to open the season, has a game at No. 5 Clemson on deck. Meanwhile, Connecticut will be looking for a better performance than it had in a 59-0 loss to No. 4 Michigan last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack are favored by 38.5 points in the latest NC State vs. Connecticut odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 50. Before entering any Connecticut vs. NC State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

NC State vs. Connecticut spread: NC State -38.5

NC State vs. Connecticut over/under: 50 points

Why NC State can cover

UConn opened the season with a decent performance against Utah State, but it has looked like one of the worst teams in the country over the past two weeks. The Huskies lost to Syracuse by 34 points at home before getting shut out in a 59-0 blowout last week. They are on the road for the second consecutive week, so confidence and motivation are certainly a concern.

The only real producer for UConn's offense has been running back Nathan Carter, but he is going to miss this game due to a shoulder injury. NC State put up 55 points against Charleston Southern, so it is capable of piling up points in this game. Connecticut is on a nine-game road losing streak, while NC State is on a 12-game home winning streak.

Why Connecticut can cover

Connecticut's lack of success is well known, which makes this a trap game for NC State. The Wolfpack are coming off a big win over Texas Tech and have a showdown at No. 5 Clemson on deck next week. They will be more interested in getting out of this game without suffering any key injuries than running up the score in the second half.

Outside of NC State's 55-point outing against Charleston Southern, the Wolfpack have not scored four touchdowns in either of their other games this season. They are going to have a tough time covering such a large spread if their offense does not produce at least 50 points. Plus, UConn has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games played on a Saturday.

