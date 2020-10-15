Who's Playing

Duke @ NC State

Current Records: Duke 1-4; NC State 3-1

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils are on the road again on Saturday and play against the NC State Wolfpack at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 17 at Carter-Finley Stadium. Duke will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

When you finish with 359 more yards than your opponent like the Blue Devils did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They beat the Syracuse Orange 38-24. RB Mataeo Durant had a stellar game for Duke as he rushed for two TDs and 163 yards on 23 carries. This was the first time Durant has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Durant's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 12 points for Duke. K Charlie Ham delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, NC State had enough points to win and then some against the Virginia Cavaliers last week, taking their game 38-21. RB Zonovan Knight was the offensive standout of the matchup for NC State, rushing for two TDs and 101 yards on 18 carries.

The Wolfpack's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The wins brought the Blue Devils up to 1-4 and NC State to 3-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duke ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 12 on the season. The Wolfpack are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with nine sacks, good for 19th best in the nation. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh,, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh,, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.