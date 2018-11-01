NC State vs. Florida St.: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time

How to watch NC State vs. Florida State football game

Who's Playing

NC State Wolfpack (home) vs. Florida State Seminoles (away)

Current records: NC State 5-2; Florida St. 4-4

What to Know

NC State will be playing at home against Florida St. at at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. NC State are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point point margin of victory.

It was a hard-fought game, but NC State had to settle for a 41-51 defeat against Syracuse last week. NC State's loss came about despite a quality game from Ryan Finley, who passed for 473 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 38 points the game before, Florida St. faltered in their match last Saturday. They took a serious blow against Clemson, falling 10-59. Florida St. were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 0-28.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Florida St.'s offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a NC State defensive front that amassed five sacks against Syracuse, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina
  • TV: ABC
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Wolfpack are a big 9 point favorite against the Seminoles.

This season, NC State are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Florida St., they are 3-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Florida St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against NC State.

  • 2017 - Florida State Seminoles 21 vs. NC State Wolfpack 27
  • 2016 - NC State Wolfpack 20 vs. Florida State Seminoles 24
  • 2015 - Florida State Seminoles 34 vs. NC State Wolfpack 17
