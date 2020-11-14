Who's Playing

Florida State @ NC State

Current Records: Florida State 2-5; NC State 4-3

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Florida State Seminoles and the NC State Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

FSU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-17 punch to the gut against the Pittsburgh Panthers last week.

There was early excitement for NC State after they claimed the game's first points last Friday, but it was the Miami (FL) Hurricanes who ended up claiming the real prize. It was close but no cigar for the Wolfpack as they fell 44-41 to Miami (FL). NC State's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Bailey Hockman, who passed for two TDs and 248 yards on 28 attempts in addition to catching one pass for one TD and 31 yards.

FSU is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Currently 1-5 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, NC State is 4-2 ATS.

The Seminoles are now 2-5 while NC State sits at 4-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: FSU is ninth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 20 on the season. To make matters even worse for FSU, NC State ranks 10th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 21 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State have won three out of their last five games against NC State.