Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ NC State

Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-5; NC State 7-3

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Georgia Tech and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Allowing an average of 38.88 points per game, the Yellow Jackets have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Georgia Tech's contest against the Duke Blue Devils last week was close at halftime, but Georgia Tech turned on the heat in the second half with 28 points. Georgia Tech blew past Duke 56-33. RB Jahmyr Gibbs and QB Jeff Sims were among the main playmakers for Georgia Tech as the former punched in two rushing touchdowns and the latter passed for three TDs and 146 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 108 yards on the ground. Gibbs put himself on the highlight reel with a 61-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Gibbs' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Yellow Jackets' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected one interception and four fumbles. DB Tariq Carpenter picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

NC State decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite their 83 penalty yards. They came out on top against the Syracuse Orange by a score of 36-29. Among those leading the charge for NC State was WR Thayer Thomas, who caught nine passes for three TDs and 102 yards.

Georgia Tech is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Georgia Tech to 3-5 and the Wolfpack to 7-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.