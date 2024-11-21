The ACC takes center stage in the college football world on Thursday when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-4, 4-3) host the NC State Wolfpack (5-5, 2-4) at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia Tech beat then-No. 4 Miami 28-23 in their last outing, pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season. NC State is looking to bounce back from a 29-19 loss to Duke in its last game. The programs last played in 2020, with the Wolfpack winning 23-13. NC State is 2-6-1 and Georgia Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread this season.

Kickoff in Atlanta is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Yellow Jackets are favored by 9 points in the latest NC State vs. Georgia Tech odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 51.5 points. Before making any Georgia Tech vs. NC State picks, you need to see the Week 13 college football picks and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big on sports betting apps for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, netting a whopping 66.92 units while posting a 208-132-6 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on Georgia Tech vs. NC State on Thursday and just revealed his college football picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for NC State vs. Georgia Tech:

Georgia Tech vs. NC State spread: Georgia Tech -9

Georgia Tech vs. NC State over/under: 51.5 points

Georgia Tech vs. NC State money line: Georgia Tech -331, NC State +263

Georgia Tech vs. NC State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Georgia Tech vs. NC State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech enters this matchup on a high note after beating previously unbeaten Miami 28-23 in one of the biggest wins in program history. The Yellow Jackets have had an extended break to prepare for this contest, with their last game being played on Nov. 9. Georgia Tech has also performed well against the spread at Bobby Todd Stadium, going 3-1-1 at home thus far.

Georgia Tech has a potential game-changer at the quarterback position in junior Haynes King. The former Texas A&M signal caller is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. King enters Thursday's matchup with 1,600 passing yards, nine touchdown passes, and one interception, as well as 446 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why NC State can cover

NC State needs a win in one of its final two games to secure bowl eligibility for the fifth straight season. The Wolfpack have won two of their last three games, and quarterback CJ Bailey, who took over for Grayson McCall, is getting more comfortable in the team's offense every week. Bailey enters Thursday with 1,794 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes, and five interceptions. He's also rushed for 118 yards and two scores.

Bailey's top targets have been wide receiver Kevin Concepcion and tight end Justin Joly. Concepcion has 47 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns, while Joly has 34 catches for 565 yards and three scores. Defensively, the Wolfpack are led by linebacker Sean Brown, who has 73 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. See which team to pick here.

How to make NC State vs. Georgia Tech picks

Kaylor has analyzed Georgia Tech vs. NC State from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins NC State vs. Georgia Tech on Thursday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who has profited $6,694 for $100 college football bettors since Week 1 of the 2023 season, and find out.