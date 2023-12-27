Ranked teams battle when the No. 18 North Carolina State Wolfpack meet the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday in the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla. The Wolfpack (9-3, 6-2 ACC), who placed third in the Atlantic Coast Conference, qualified for their fourth bowl in as many years and are looking for their first bowl win since 2017. NC State has compiled a 17-15-1 mark in bowl games. The Wildcats (8-4, 6-3 Big 12), who tied for fourth with Iowa State and West Virginia in the Big 12, have a 10-14 bowl record.

Kickoff from Camping World Stadium is set for 5:45 p.m. ET. This is the first-ever meeting between the teams. The Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest NC State vs. Kansas State SportsLine consensus odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Kansas State vs. NC State picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

NC State vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas State -2.5

NC State vs. Kansas State over/under: 47.5 points

NC State vs. Kansas State money line: NC State +116, Kansas State -138

NCST: Covered in last five games of the regular season

KST: The Wildcats have hit the first-half game total over in 9 of their last 12 games (+7.00 units)

Why Kansas State can cover

With senior quarterback Will Howard in the transfer portal, freshman Avery Johnson will get the call under center for the Wildcats. In limited action this year, Johnson has completed 23 of 35 passes (65.7%) for 301 yards and three touchdowns. He has also carried 45 times for 225 yards and six TDs. The six rushing touchdowns are tied for the third-most nationally among true freshmen.

Sophomore running back D.J. Giddens leads the Kansas State rushing attack. He finished the regular season with 195 carries for 1,075 yards (5.5 average) and nine touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 or more yards five times, including in each of the last three games. In a 44-31 win over Central Florida on Sept. 23, he carried 30 times for 207 yards (6.9 average) and four touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why NC State can cover

Sixth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong powers the Wolfpack both on the ground and through the air. The transfer from Virginia has passed for 1,621 yards, completing 146 of 234 attempts (62.4%) with 11 touchdowns. He has been picked off six times. On the ground, Armstrong has carried 126 times for 544 yards (4.3 average) and scored six TDs. He has had a long pass of 64 yards and a long run of 43.

Armstrong's top target is freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion. In 12 games, he has 64 receptions for 767 yards (12.0 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has scored two TDs in each of the last two games, including in a 39-20 win over North Carolina on Nov. 25. In that game, he caught seven passes for a season-high 131 yards (18.7 average). He had eight catches for 102 yards and two TDs in a 48-41 win over Marshall on Oct. 7. See which team to pick here.

