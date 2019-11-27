NC State vs. North Carolina: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch NC State vs. North Carolina football game
Who's Playing
NC State (home) vs. North Carolina (away)
Current Records: NC State 4-7; North Carolina 5-6
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between the NC State Wolfpack and the North Carolina Tar Heels at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State is limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.
NC State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 28-26 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Wolfpack got a solid performance out of RB Zonovan Knight, who rushed for 100 yards and one TD on 18 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
UNC turned the game against the Mercer Bears into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 537 yards to 209. UNC was completely in charge, breezing past Mercer 56-7. RB Michael Carter had a dynamite game for the Tar Heels; he rushed for 159 yards and three TDs on nine carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Carter has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Carter's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
The Wolfpack are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
North Carolina's victory lifted them to 5-6 while NC State's loss dropped them down to 4-7. We'll find out if the Tar Heels can add another positive mark to their record or if the Wolfpack can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of North Carolina's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tar Heels are a big 8-point favorite against the Wolfpack.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
NC State have won three out of their last four games against North Carolina.
- Nov 24, 2018 - NC State 34 vs. North Carolina 28
- Nov 25, 2017 - NC State 33 vs. North Carolina 21
- Nov 25, 2016 - NC State 28 vs. North Carolina 21
- Nov 28, 2015 - North Carolina 45 vs. NC State 34
-
