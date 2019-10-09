NC State vs. Syracuse live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

NC State (home) vs. Syracuse (away)

Current Records: NC State 3-2-0; Syracuse 3-2-0

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between Syracuse and NC State at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carter-Finley Stadium. If the contest is anything like the 51-41 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Last week, Syracuse turned the game against Holy Cross into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 429 yards to 115. The Orange put a hurting on Holy Cross to the tune of 41-3. QB Tommy DeVito did work as he passed for 269 yards and four touchdowns. DeVito's 70-yard touchdown toss to TE Luke Benson in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, NC State and Florida State couldn't quite live up to the 62.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. NC State lost to Florida State by a decisive 31-13 margin. The Wolfpack were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Florida State apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in November of last year.

Syracuse's victory lifted them to 3-2 while NC State's loss dropped them down to 3-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wolfpack come into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 71.80. As for the Orange, they rank 16th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 17 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a 4.5-point favorite against the Orange.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

NC State have won three out of their last four games against Syracuse.