The No. 16 NC State Wolfpack will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State is 2-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while Texas Tech is 2-0 overall and 0-0 on the road. Dave Doeren is now in his 10th season at the helm in Raleigh and his program has posted 17 wins over the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Joey McGuire is in his first year in charge at Texas Tech after five years as an assistant at Baylor.

NC State owns a 4-1 all-time advantage in the series but the two teams haven't played since 2003. The Wolfpack are favored by 10 points in the latest NC State vs. Texas Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 56. Before entering any Texas Tech vs. NC State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on NC State vs. Texas Tech. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for NC State vs. Texas Tech:

NC State vs. Texas Tech spread: NC State -10

NC State vs. Texas Tech over/under: 56 points

NC State vs. Texas Tech picks: See picks here

What you need to know about NC State

The Wolfpack ran circles around the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, and the extra yardage (538 yards vs. 150 yards) paid off. NC State was totally in charge, breezing past Charleston Southern 55-3 at home. NC State quarterback Devin Leary was on fire, passing for four touchdowns and 238 yards on 25 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing scores.

Leary had a breakout season in 2021 with 3,433 passing yards and 35 TDs with just five interceptions and he's looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC in the early going. Meanwhile, the NC State defense has allowed just 266.5 yards per game in the first two weeks of the season and looks like a clear strength after ranking 14th in the nation in scoring defense (19.7 points per game) a season ago.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Red Raiders ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday with a 33-30 win over the Houston Cougars. Among those leading the charge for Texas Tech was running back Tahj Brooks, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

McGuire's teams have truly been reminiscent of the Texas Tech offense under Mike Leach, as the Red Raiders have let if fly 95 times through the first two weeks of the season. They're averaging 411 passing yards per game but the Texas Tech pass defense has been stingy, allowing opponents to complete just 46.8 percent of their pass attempts.

How to make Texas Tech vs. NC State picks

The model has simulated NC State vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins NC State vs. Texas Tech? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the NC State vs. Texas Tech spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.