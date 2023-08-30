The Connecticut Huskies look to make a second straight bowl appearance in 2023 as they open the season hosting the NC State Wolfpack. UConn went 6-7 in 2022 including a Myrtle Beach Bowl loss to Marshall, while NC State went 8-5, falling in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to Maryland. The teams played last season, a 41-10 NC State rout in Raleigh.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The Wolfpack are 14.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. NC State odds per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

NC State vs. UConn spread: Wolfpack -14.5

NC State vs. UConn over/under: 46.5 points

NC State vs. UConn money line: Wolfpack -713, Huskies +500

Why NC State can cover



The Wolfpack dominated this matchup in 2022, winning 41-10 on their home field and holding the Huskies to only eight first downs. NC State gained 492 total yards and held UConn to only 160 in a game that was over by halftime when the Wolfpack led 31-3. Former NC State QB Devin Leary (now at Kentucky) threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout victory that helped propel the team to a 7-2 start. Unfortunately, a 1-3 finish after Leary was ruled out for the year ended the season on a poor note for the Wolfpack.

Former Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong, the school's all-time leading passer, transferred to rival ACC school NC State and should excel for the Wolfpack this season. In his career at UVA, Armstrong threw for 9,034 yards and 58 scores. The Wolfpack have won nine of their last 10vregular season non-conference games dating back to 2019.

Why UConn can cover

UConn returns 17 starters including nine on offense, not including new starting QB Joe Fagnano, a Maine transfer. Under new Huskies offensive coordinator Nick Charlton last season, Fagnano threw for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for 296 yards and three more scores for the FCS' Black Bears.

The Huskies look to exceed the .500 mark for the first time in 12 seasons, currently the second-longest FBS streak. Their last winning season was an 8-5 campaign in 2010 as a member of the Big East Conference. The team's defense might be key this season; they improved from allowing 41.8 PPG in 2021 to 26.2 last season. Further improvement could help the Huskies navigate a tricky schedule and lead them once again to a bowl game. See which team to pick here.

