NC State vs. Virginia pulled from Brazil, relocated to Cavaliers' home game after logistics fall through

The 2026 college football season opener between NC State and Virginia -- originally scheduled for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- has been moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, the schools announced Wednesday.

The game was initially scheduled to be played at Nilton Santos Stadium, also known as Engenhão, a 44,661-seat venue that has hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics and the Copa América. Virginia was the designated home team, so the Cavaliers will host the Wolfpack instead.

According to a statement from NC State Athletics, the game was moved after Athlete Advantage informed the ACC that the event could not be conducted.

In September, ACC athletic directors voted to move the league to a nine-game conference schedule starting in 2026. As a result, the NC State-Virginia matchup was converted from a nonconference contest to an official ACC game, ensuring it counts toward league standings.

College football's international push

Playing games outside the United States is nothing particularly new for college football. Games have been played in Canada, Mexico and Cuba dating all the way back to 1874. Bowl games have been played in New Zealand, Australia and Japan on and off over the years. Boston College met Army in Dublin, Ireland, in 1988, marking the first major American college football game in Europe.

Starting in 2022, however, international college football games went from novelty to brand growth opportunity. Following the NFL's lead, the college game has aggressively pushed to attract an international audience.

Northwestern took on Nebraska in 2022 in Dublin in front of a crowd of 40,562 at Aviva Stadium. Since then, two teams have kicked off their season in Ireland every season, with crowds never dipping below 40,000. Pitt and Wisconsin will meet there on Aug. 29 this year. Arizona State and Kansas clash in Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 19.

Brazil represents an untapped market with a massive sports culture and growing interest in American football, and this meeting would have marked college football's first push into South America.

For NC State and Virginia, the matchup offered a unique branding opportunity. While neither program recruits internationally, association with a historic event carries value in a sport where visibility matters. The national attention generated by a season opener played overseas would have elevated both brands well beyond a traditional ACC kickoff game.

While this game fell through, don't expect college football to slow down in its attempt to grow the sport internationally over the next few years.