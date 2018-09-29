NC State vs. Virginia: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

NC State will take on Virginia at home at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. NC State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

NC State strolled past Marshall with points to spare last Saturday, taking the matchup 37-20.

Meanwhile, Virginia took their game against Louisville by a conclusive 27-3 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for Virginia.

Their wins bumped NC State to 3-0 and Virginia to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when NC State and Virginia clash.