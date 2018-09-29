NC State vs. Virginia: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the North Carolina State vs. Virginia football game

NC State will take on Virginia at home at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. NC State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

NC State strolled past Marshall with points to spare last Saturday, taking the matchup 37-20.

Meanwhile, Virginia took their game against Louisville by a conclusive 27-3 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for Virginia.

Their wins bumped NC State to 3-0 and Virginia to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when NC State and Virginia clash.

