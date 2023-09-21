The NC State Wolfpack will be looking to maintain their momentum Friday when they visit the winless Virginia Cavaliers in an ACC matchup at Scott Stadium. The Wolfpack (2-1) rebounded from a 45-24 loss to then-No. 10 Notre Dame by throttling VMI 45-7 last Saturday. Now, the Wolfpack face the Cavaliers (0-3), who have allowed at least 35 points in every game this season. NC State has won four of the past five meetings against Virginia, the most recent being a 38-21 victory in Charlottesville in 2020.

Friday's kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest NC State vs. Virginia odds from the SportsLine consensus list the Wolfpack as 9.5-point favorites, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before locking in any Virginia vs. NC State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

NC State vs. Virginia spread: Wolfpack -9.5

NC State vs. Virginia over/under: 47.5 points

NC State vs. Virginia money line: Wolfpack -375, Cavaliers +290

NCST: NC State is 14-12 ATS in its ACC games since 2020.

UVA: Virginia is 15-9 ATS in conference games since 2020.

Why NC State can cover

NC State should have little trouble moving the ball against a Virginia defense that is yielding 452 yards per game (112th in FBS). The Wolfpack are allowing 29.5 points per game (83rd), while the Cavs are yielding 42 (120th). Quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who transferred after starting for three years at Virginia, has topped 250 passing yards in the past two games. Armstrong has 679 yards and three TD passes and is the team's top rusher with 161 yards.

The NC State run game could see a lot more work Friday, as the Cavaliers are giving up 191 rushing yards per contest (112th in FBS). The Wolfpack are averaging 146.5 (62nd) behind Armstrong, Jordan Houston (96 yards) and Kendrick Raphael (92). NC State's opponents are averaging fewer than 200 yards passing, and the Wolfpack have nine sacks and three takeaways.

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia is 3-1 against the spread as a home underdog since the start of last season. The offense has been a bright spot at times. Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea has committed some costly turnovers but has 640 passing yards over the past two games. He replaced the injured Tony Muskett in the opener, but the Monmouth transfer could be set to return. Whichever quarterback is in the lineup Friday will have some weapons to work with.

Receivers Malik Washington and Malachi Fields have combined for 37 receptions for 496 yards this season. The Cavaliers passing offense averages 249 yards and 8.4 yards per attempt (36th in FBS). Kobe Pace has been trouble for defenses out of the backfield, as the running back has 103 yards and two touchdowns on just five receptions. Pace also has 62 rushing yards, while Perris Jones has 82 and two TDs.

