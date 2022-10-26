The 24th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack aim to avoid a slip-up on Thursday night when they host the struggling Virginia Tech Hokies in an ACC matchup. NC State (5-2, 1-2) had a bye week after a 24-9 loss to Syracuse and is trying to move forward after losing starting quarterback Devin Leary to a torn pectoral. The Wolfpack lost 30-20 to Clemson to start this month but beat Florida State 19-17 despite losing Leary late in the third quarter. They take on No. 10 Wake Forest next week in an ACC Atlantic showdown. The Hokies (2-5, 1-3) have lost four in a row and also had a week off to regroup after their 20-14 loss to Miami on Oct. 15. Virginia Tech has won five straight meetings against NC State, though they play infrequently with the Hokies competing in the Coastal division. They won the most recent matchup 45-24 at home in 2020.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The Wolfpack are a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Virginia Tech vs. NC State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech spread: NC State -13.5

NC State vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 39.5 points

NC State vs. Virginia Tech money line: NC State -550, Virginia Tech +400

NCST: NC State is 9-5 ATS as a home favorite over the past two-plus seasons.

VT: Virginia Tech is 4-9 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

Why NC State can cover

The Hokies have won and covered the spread in five straight meetings, but they were favored each time, and now NC State is the clear favorite. The Wolfpack are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following a straight-up loss, and they are 15-4 ATS following a bye under coach Dave Doeren (since 2013). NC State will rely on its defense to assure its season doesn't spiral out of control after losing Leary, the ACC preseason player of the year. The Wolfpack defense has playmakers and ranks in the top 20 in the nation in both total and scoring defense.

The unit allows 311 yards per game (18th), 188 through the air, and gives up just 17 points per contest (14th). NC State also has 11 interceptions in its seven games, tied for seventh-most in FBS. A strong secondary features several cornerbacks who can be difference-makers, including Aydan White (three interceptions), Shyheim Battle (two) and Tyler Baker-Williams (two).

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech has won the past four meetings by double digits, and the Hokies are an experienced team that should seize this opportunity. The Wolfpack offense wasn't lighting it up even with Leary, so if the Hokies can move the ball, they should be in this game. The defense has held opponents to less than 110 rushing yards in four of their six FBS matchups this season. NC State QB Jack Chambers has completed less than 50% of his passes, so the Hokies should be able to focus most of their attention on the run.

The Hokies have played 34 games on Thursday since 1994, and they are 23-11 straight-up overall and 11-4 on the road. They have an experienced quarterback in Grant Wells, who threw for 5,326 yards in two seasons at Marshall and has 1,439 this season. He completes almost 60% of his throws and has accounted for 10 touchdowns, including three on the ground.

