Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ NC State

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack haven't won a game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons since Oct. 1 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Wolfpack will face off against Wake Forest at 8 p.m. ET at Carter-Finley Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for NC State (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start. The Demon Deacons were 8-5 last season and are coming off of a 37-13 defeat against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: NC State was 14th worst when it came to overall offensive touchdowns last year, with the squad coming up with only 28 overall (bottom 90%). To make matters even worse for NC State, Wake Forest was 15th best in the nation (top 12%) in yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 464 on average.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wake Forest have won three out of their last five games against NC State.