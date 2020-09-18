Who's Playing
Wake Forest @ NC State
What to Know
The NC State Wolfpack haven't won a game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons since Oct. 1 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Wolfpack will face off against Wake Forest at 8 p.m. ET at Carter-Finley Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for NC State (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start. The Demon Deacons were 8-5 last season and are coming off of a 37-13 defeat against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.
Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: NC State was 14th worst when it came to overall offensive touchdowns last year, with the squad coming up with only 28 overall (bottom 90%). To make matters even worse for NC State, Wake Forest was 15th best in the nation (top 12%) in yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 464 on average.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolfpack are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -109
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wake Forest have won three out of their last five games against NC State.
- Nov 02, 2019 - Wake Forest 44 vs. NC State 10
- Nov 08, 2018 - Wake Forest 27 vs. NC State 23
- Nov 18, 2017 - Wake Forest 30 vs. NC State 24
- Oct 01, 2016 - NC State 33 vs. Wake Forest 16
- Oct 24, 2015 - NC State 35 vs. Wake Forest 17