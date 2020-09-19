North Carolina State gets its 2020 season underway on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET when it hosts Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Demon Deacons opened their season last week with a 37-13 loss against top-ranked Clemson. NC State had its original opener against Virginia Tech cancelled last week due to COVID-19 concerns.

After the Wolfpack opened as the one-point favorites, the latest NC State vs. Wake Forest odds from William Hill now list the Demon Deacons as the one-point favorites. The over-under is set at 53, down three points from the opener. Before making any Wake Forest vs. NC State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a stunning 9-0 on top-rated picks through two weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $800 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Carolina State vs. Wake Forest. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Wake Forest vs. North Carolina State:

NC State vs. Wake Forest spread: Wake Forest -1

NC State vs. Wake Forest over-under: 53 points

NC State vs. Wake Forest money line: Wake Forest -125, NC State +105

WAKE: 5-7-1 against the spread last season, 1-0 so far in 2020

NCST: 2-10 against the spread last season

Why Wake Forest can cover

The Demon Deacons have the advantage of having already played one game this season. There were some promising signs in the opener against Clemson, especially from the passing game. Receiver Taylor Morin had nine catches for 93 yards and a score. Jaquarii Roberson had a 4-92 receiving line, highlighted by a 55-yard reception.

NC State is coming off an extremely disappointing 4-8 campaign where its covered in just two games. The Wolfpack finished 107th in the nation in scoring offense and 82nd in scoring defense. With no games under their belt this season and an offseason that was disrupted by COVID-19, it could be tough for the Wolfpack to make all the necessary adjustments in this opener.

Why NC State can cover

But there's no guarantee that the Demon Deacons will cover the NC State vs. Wake Forest spread in this matchup. The Wolfpack are hoping for a big step forward for quarterback Devin Leary. He completed just 48.1 percent of his passes last year for 1,219 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions as a freshman.

Some of the those growing pains, however, should have him prepared as he leads the team into the 2020 season. He'll have plenty of help in the backfield. NC State's three leading rushers from last year all return. Zonovan Knight led the unit in carries (139), rushing yards (745) yards-per-carry (5.5.) and rushing touchdowns (5). Expect the Wolfpack to lean on him heavily in this opener.

How to make Wake Forest vs. NC State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total as neither side hits 28 points in the simulations. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wake Forest vs. NC State? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the NC State vs. Wake Forest spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,700 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.