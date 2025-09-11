Teams looking to stay perfect and open up ACC action on a high note meet when the NC State Wolfpack face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday night. NC State is coming off a 35-31 non-conference win over Virginia, while Wake Forest defeated Western Carolina 42-10 in Week 2 action. The Wolfpack (2-0), who finished tied for 10th in the ACC at 3-5 and 6-7 overall, were 2-2 on the road in 2024. The Demon Deacons (2-0), who tied for 14th in the conference at 2-6 and were 4-8 overall, were 1-6 on their home field. This is the ACC's longest-running rivalry, dating back to 1895, and the Wolfpack lead the series 69-43-6.

Kickoff from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack are 7-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. NC State odds. The over/under for total points scored is 53. NC State is at -281 on the money line (risk $281 to win $100), while Wake Forest is at +227 (risk $100 to win $227).

NC State vs. Wake Forest spread NC State -7
NC State vs. Wake Forest over/under 53 points
NC State vs. Wake Forest money line NC State -281, Wake Forest +227

Why NC State can cover

Sophomore quarterback C.J. Bailey is in his second season with the Wolfpack. In last week's win over Virginia, the dual-threat completed 16 of 23 passes (69.6%) for 200 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed six times for 44 yards and two touchdowns. As a freshman, Bailey completed 64.9% of his passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Helping power the running game is sophomore Hollywood Smothers, who is in his second season with the Wolfpack after spending his first year at Oklahoma. In the win over Virginia, he carried 17 times for 140 yards (8.2 average) and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 13 yards (6.5 average). For the season, he has carried 39 times for 216 yards (5.5 average) and three touchdowns.

Why Wake Forest can cover

After two years at Auburn and one at South Carolina, senior Robby Ashford has taken over at quarterback for the Demon Deacons. In two games, he has completed 33 of 50 (66%) passes for 445 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also has rushed 25 times for 108 yards (4.3 average) and two touchdowns. For his career, he has completed 53.8% of his passes for 2,527 yards and 12 touchdowns with 10 picks. He has also rushed 265 times for 1,262 yards (4.8 average) and 16 touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Chris Barnes is off to a fast start with the Demon Deacons. In two games, he has nine receptions for 172 yards (19.1 average). He also has rushed twice for 18 yards. He appeared in three games at Washington State last season, catching two passes for 19 yards.

