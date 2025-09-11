An ACC matchup takes center stage when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the NC State Wolfpack on Thursday. Both teams enter this conference game with a 2-0 record. NC State is coming off a thrilling 35-31 victory over Virginia, while the Demon Deacons cruised to a 42-10 win against Western Carolina last Saturday.

Kickoff from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack are 7-point favorites, according to the latest NC State vs. Wake Forest odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.

Where to watch NC State vs. Wake Forest on Thursday

When: Thursday, Sept. 11

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Wake Forest vs. NC State betting preview

Odds: NC State -7, over/under of 52

NC State used a second-half surge to knock off the Cavaliers last week behind a strong showing from quarterback CJ Bailey. The sophomore signal caller completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 200 yards and a touchdown, while also recording six carries for 44 yards and two additional scores. The Wolfpack finished with 216 rushing yards in last week's win, and now they'll look to control the clock on the road at Wake Forest. NC State's effectiveness on offense has helped the Over hit in five of its last five away games.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest has struggled against conference opponents in recent years. The Demon Deacons are 2-10 in their 12 games against an opponent from the ACC. However, Wake Forest is 11-2 against the spread in its previous 13 meetings against NC State at home.

Model's NC State vs. Wake Forest prediction, picks

Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne put on a show in last week's win over Western Carolina, rushing for 193 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries. The Demon Deacons enter this matchup averaging over 200 rushing yards per game this season, and now they'll look to dissect a NC State defense that gave up 257 rushing yards to Virginia last week. In addition, the Wolfpack are just 1-8-1 ATS in their past 10 games played in September.

