NC State vs. West Virginia odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

North Carolina State aims to continue its epic offensive ways Saturday when the Wolfpack travel to take on West Virginia at noon ET at Milan Puskar Stadium. NC State is 2-0 and outscoring teams 75-6 so far in 2019. Granted, those two wins were against directional Carolinas -- East Carolina and Western Carolina -- but NC State looks legit on offense under new co-coordinators Des Kitchings and George McDonald. West Virginia is 1-1, though a 20-13 victory over James Madison was far from superb in Week 1 and a 38-7 loss to Missouri last week highlighted several Mountaineer weaknesses. NC State is 9-0 straight up in its last nine September games, while West Virginia is 0-4-1 against the spread in its last five games. The Wolfpack is a 7-point favorite in the latest NC State vs. West Virginia odds, while the over-under is 45.5.

The model has taken note of NC State quarterback Matthew McKay, who has thrown for 508 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. But the Wolfpack aren't just about the air game, as RB Zonovan Knight has 161 rushing yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns. NC State is ranked in the Top 25 in the country through two games in both offensive and defensive efficiency. West Virginia could be one of the worst Power Five teams in the country, and the Mountaineers' rushing game is a particular problem – as RB Alec Sinkfield is their leading rusher with just 30 yards on 10 carries in two games. The Mountaineers have given up an average of 355 yards per game, while NC State has piled up 522.5 yards per game.

WVU will be looking for a bounce-back performance after Kelly Bryant and Missouri blew the Mountaineers out last week. It's been a struggle to adjust to life without coach Dana Holgorsen, now at Houston, and quarterback Will Grier, now with the Carolina Panthers. But quarterback Austin Kendall, an Oklahoma transfer, has the talent to get this offense back on track. He'll need more help from the run game, however, to keep this game within the spread. WVU is averaging a miserable 1.1 ypc on the season as a team.

