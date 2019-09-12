NC State vs. West Virginia odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the NC State Wolfpack at noon ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. It's been a slow start for the Mountaineers as they barely escaped James Madison in a 20-13 win in Week 1, and then were blasted 38-7 in Week 2 by Missouri. The Wolfpack, meanwhile, have outscored their opponents East Carolina and Western Carolina by a combined total of 75-6, but have yet to face a Power 5 opponent this year. The latest NC State vs. West Virginia odds have the Wolfpack favored by 6.5 points, with the over-under set at 45.5. Before you make any West Virginia vs. North Carolina State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated West Virginia vs. NC State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

NC State has high hopes this season coming off a 9-4 campaign in 2018, but they are replacing quarterback Ryan Finley, who landed with the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL. Thus far, Matthew McKay has been up to the task, completing 66.2 percent of his passes for 508 yards and two touchdowns. He's added two scores on the ground. The Wolfpack defense has been solid as well, allowing just the six points to ECU thus far on the season. This will be a bigger test in Week 3, but the early returns have been promising.

WVU will be looking for a bounce-back performance after Kelly Bryant and Missouri blew the Mountaineers out last week. It's been a struggle to adjust to life without coach Dana Holgorsen, now at Houston, and quarterback Will Grier, now with the Carolina Panthers. But quarterback Austin Kendall, an Oklahoma transfer, has the talent to get this offense back on track. He'll need more help from the run game, however, to keep this game within the spread. WVU is averaging a miserable 1.1 ypc on the season as a team.

So who wins West Virginia vs. NC State? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.