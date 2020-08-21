Watch Now: Filling Out College Football Playoff With Three Power Five Conferences ( 2:10 )

The NCAA Board of Governors took a landmark step on Friday by approving a measure that will grant an extra year of eligibility to all fall sports athletes, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. Even athletes who take part in competition this fall will be eligible for an extra year under the rule, which was recommended earlier this week by the Division I Council. The extension of eligibility for fall athletes follows a similar measure approved by the NCAA earlier this year with spring athletes who had most of their 2020 seasons erased by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Granting an extra year of eligibility could bring plenty of complications for schools, however, as it remains unclear whether scholarship limits will be expanded to accommodate rosters that figure to be larger than ever. Even if scholarship limits are expanded, athletic departments dealing with significant budget shortfalls may not be in position to spend more on athletic scholarships.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, a member of the Division I Council, told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd this week that it's unclear "what kind of support there is for mandating scholarship money to go along with that extra year of eligibility."

The eligibility extension is particularly interesting for the six conferences still planning to play football this fall, though. Under the rule, a player gearing up for his senior season could play this fall -- assuming the season is played as scheduled -- and return to play again in 2021. That could mean some school, conference and even NCAA statistical records could be in danger as a result of players who, in essence, played five seasons.