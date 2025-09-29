The NCAA's FBS Oversight Committee approved a modification Monday to its new January transfer window that will allow undergraduate and postgraduate players to enter the transfer portal from Jan. 2-16. This new 15-day time period will replace the initial Jan. 2-11 window proposed by the committee, allowing athletes more time to make their decision.

The new guidance also states that players participating in a postseason game on or after Jan. 12 will have an opportunity to initiate the notification process to enter the transfer portal during a consecutive five-day period beginning the day after the player's final postseason contest. That's especially relevant given the 12-team College Football Playoff schedule, which often extends deep into January.

For instance, this season's College Football Playoff National Championship will be played on Jan. 19, 2026.

This modification still has to be approved by the Division I Administrative Committee, which next meets during the second week in October.

Here's a quick rundown of all the transfer portal changes approved over the last month: