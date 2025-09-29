NCAA approves change to new single transfer portal window: How will it work in college football?
FBS athletes will have a bit more time to make a transfer decision
The NCAA's FBS Oversight Committee approved a modification Monday to its new January transfer window that will allow undergraduate and postgraduate players to enter the transfer portal from Jan. 2-16. This new 15-day time period will replace the initial Jan. 2-11 window proposed by the committee, allowing athletes more time to make their decision.
The new guidance also states that players participating in a postseason game on or after Jan. 12 will have an opportunity to initiate the notification process to enter the transfer portal during a consecutive five-day period beginning the day after the player's final postseason contest. That's especially relevant given the 12-team College Football Playoff schedule, which often extends deep into January.
For instance, this season's College Football Playoff National Championship will be played on Jan. 19, 2026.
This modification still has to be approved by the Division I Administrative Committee, which next meets during the second week in October.
Here's a quick rundown of all the transfer portal changes approved over the last month:
- The Jan. 2-16 window will replace the December transfer window.
- The NCAA is also doing away with the spring transfer period, which means that January will be the only time that undergraduate athletes can enter the transfer portal. More than 1,000 FBS players used the post-spring portal window this year, according to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer.
- Players only need to enter their name into the portal from Jan. 2-16. They can still take more time beyond that window to make a decision on their transfer destination.
- As of now, there is still a 30-day transfer window that immediately triggers whenever an institution fires a head coach. The Oversight Committee is still discussing how it wants to handle that process.