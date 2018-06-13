NCAA to approve three more bowl games, including reported sites of Chicago, Myrtle Beach

Little by little, college football's bowl season continues to grow.

The NCAA is expected to announce on Wednesday that it has approved three new bowl games for the postseason. While the official sites have not yet been determined, Brett McMurphy reports that Chicago and Myrtle Beach are considered strong contenders. McMurphy adds that the to-be-named Chicago bowl will be played at Wrigley Field and feature teams from the ACC and Big Ten.

That will bring the total number of postseason games to 43, including the College Football Playoff National Championship -- meaning roughly 65 percent of the FBS will go bowling.

Additionally, McMurphy reports that the NCAA has reset the maximum amount of conference tie-ins. Note that these do not include berths to New Year's Six games.

ACC: 10



SEC: 10



Big Ten: 8



Pac-12: 7



Big 12: 6



American: 7



Conference USA: 7



Mid-American: 6



Mountain West: 6



Sun Belt: 5



Independents Liberty, New Mexico State and UMass will hope for an at-large bid.

The bowl expansion comes two years after the NCAA placed a three-year moratorium on bowl certification, something college athletics' governing body does from time to time to asses the competitive layout. Should McMurphy's report on the new bowl sites come to fruition, it would be a departure from the more exotic locations tossed around in years past. Places like Ireland, Dubai and Australia were at one point either under consideration for postseason play or showed interest in hosting. College football has played regular season games in Dublin and Sydney, respectively, in recent years.

With the increase, the probability of bowls accepting 5-7 teams becomes even more likely, even though the Pac-12 recently passed a rule banning such teams from the postseason regardless of APR scores. And, no, not every bowl may be financially viable for participating schools. Attendance can be pathetic, too. However, bowl season also means more practices, which means more opportunities to get better. This is important for every team, regardless of the state of the program.

Bowls are television shows. They're inventory. If the complaint is that there are too many -- and no one's denying there are a lot -- there's a simple solution: don't watch.