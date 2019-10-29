NCAA begins process to allow athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness

The NCAA on Tuesday announced it will allow college athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness in what appears to be be a sweeping culture change for the nation's largest amateur body.

Now, what exactly does it mean?

The NCAA Board of Governors announced it is directing all three divisions to immediately consider "updates to relevant bylaws and policies for the 21st century."

"We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes," said Ohio State president Michael Drake, chair of the board of governors.

"Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education."

The board asked leaders of all three divisions to "create new rules beginning immediately," but no later than January 2021.

The announcement would seem to signal an abrupt turnaround from the NCAA's previous stance. It did not allow athletes to profit from their name, image or likeness or face NCAA sanctions.

Scholarship athletes previously lost their eligibility for promoting skills in other endeavors because of what many considered outdated rules.

Just last month NCAA president Mark Emmert said the NIL threat was an "existential threat" to the collegiate model. The moving target that has always been NCAA amateurism seems to be in for a radical move again.

Administrators across the country were primarily concerned about the recruiting landscape. For example, will recruits/scholarship athletes now be able to be paid for endorsing a product? Will there be a limit on that compensation?

There were few specifics offered by the board on Tuesday.

After getting recommendations from an NIL working group that had been in place since May, the board said:

Athletes must be treated similarly as non-athletes "unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate."

Any changes must "ensure fair and balanced competition."

There must be differentiation between collegiate and professional opportunities.

A reaffirmation that athletes are students first and not university employees.

Any change must "protect the recruiting environment".

The NCAA was under increased pressure to change its rules. Several states had either added laws or were considering them that would allow athletes in those states to profit from their name, image and likeness.

Multiple lawsuits aimed at the NCAA's current cap on the full cost of a scholarship were making their way through the courts.

That working group will continue to gather feedback through April regarding state and federal regulation that is emerging.