NCAA Championship 2018: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh couldn't make it to San Antonio

Michigan went down in the NCAA men's basketball championship on Monday night, and it did so without one of the school's most prominent figures there for support.

Jim Harbaugh, a Michigan alumnus and the head coach of the Wolverines football team, was vocal in his praise of the men's basketball squad during its run to the Final Four and regularly encouraged the team's head coach, John Beilein, according to USA Today. But on Monday, with the Wolverines up against Villanova in the culminating clash of a record-breaking season, Harbaugh was a no-show in San Antonio.

Beilein told the media after Monday's loss to the Wildcats that he didn't expect in-person support from "anybody" and guessed that Harbaugh watched the championship on TV, but the latter's absence was still noteworthy, especially after USA Today's Dan Wolken rescinded a tweet identifying the coach at the game.

USA Today's Josh Peters has since speculated that Harbaugh didn't attend Monday's March Madness finale "because he's too busy with spring football practice in Ann Arbor."

In any event, Harbaugh's no-show has already given further fuel to critics like ESPN's Paul Finebaum, who doubled down on previous remarks about Harbaugh "not even" being the best coach in his family by saying Tuesday that his hire by Michigan has been "a colossal failure so far."