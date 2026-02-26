The NCAA Rules Subcommittee proposed a one-year trial rule to modify the rules regarding targeting penalties -- particularly disqualifications. Under a new recommendation, players disqualified for targeting for the first time during the season will be allowed to play in their next game, regardless of which half the targeting penalty occurs.

Under the current rule, a player disqualified in the second half of a game for targeting has to sit out the first half of the subsequent game. If the rule changes, any player disqualified for targeting for a second time during the season would miss the first half of their next game. A third disqualification for targeting would result in the offending player being suspended for their next game in full.

"This continues the evolution of our targeting rule and balances the important safety impact with an appropriate penalty structure," said rules subcommittee chair A.J. Edds in a statement. "We will closely monitor this one-year adjustment, and the committee believes it is important to enhance the progressive penalty to ensure proper coaching and player education."

The proposal also allows for a conference to initiate an appeals process following a player's second targeting violation. If the appeal is successful, then the player would be allowed to play both halves in their next game.

The proposal still has to pass both the FBS and FCS Oversight Committees before it is made official. Both committees are set to meet in March to consider rule proposals.