Changes are coming to the transfer portal with the NCAA in the process of shortening the number of days players have to enter their name into the portal. On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council approved shrinking of the transfer portal windows, dropping the gap from 60 days to 45 days. The 45-day portal window is effective in all sports and will be in place this academic year, but how those days will be divided will be different by sport.

College football will have two different transfer windows, as it did prior to these changes, but now there will be less time for players to enter their name in the portal after the season. Instead of 45 days after the conclusion of the regular season — defined as the day after the College Football Playoff and bowl participants are announced — there will now be 30 days for players to enter their name in the transfer portal.

The spring transfer portal window, open for 15 days in April, is expected to remain the same.

Players can have contact with other schools and transfer at any time without penalty once they've entered the portal provided they have not already used their one-time transfer waiver. Graduate students remain eligible to enter their name in the portal at any time and transfer without penalty.

Initial proposals sought to reduce the transfer portal windows from 60 days all the way down to 30, but the 45-day format provides an opportunity for college football players to assess their current position and the status of the coaching carousel throughout the month of December.

Coaches have complained about the stresses of managing the transfer portal alongside the early signing period for high school recruiting, but there is also the shifting of coaches -- especially assistants -- that occurs throughout December. Giving players 30 days after the season allows for some of that movement to settle as they consider their immediate future with their current program.