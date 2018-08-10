NCAA denies appeal to overturn two-year suspension of LSU DB Kristian Fulton

Former five-star defensive back Kristian Fulton sat out the 2017 season at LSU as he served the first of a two-year suspension handed down by the NCAA for allegedly cheating on a drug test. According to 247Sports, the Metairie, Louisiana, native's appeal to have the second year of his suspension overturned was denied by the NCAA on Thursday, and he'll be forced to sit on the sideline again in 2018.

The two-year suspension was handed down for allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent drug testing sample during his true freshman season and then "failing" the test in which the fraudulent sample was allegedly used.

Fulton played in three games in 2016 under former coach Les Miles and then-interim coach Ed Orgeron, notching a pair of tackles – one each against Missouri and Southern Miss. He was the top recruit in LSU's 2016 recruiting class, the No. 22 player overall and No. 3 among defensive backs.

The 6-foot, 177-pounder could be useful in the Tigers' secondary. Fellow corner Saivion Smith was one of the other headliners in the defensive backfield in the class of 2016 in Baton Rouge, but Smith left the team after the 2016 season and landed at Alabama by way of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Luckily for Oregeron and the Tigers, Greedy Williams was another member of that heralded recruiting class, and he enters 2018 as one of the top cornerbacks in the country. But with Fulton and Smith's departures, coupled with Patrick Surtain Jr. flipping from LSU to Alabama on National Signing Day in 2018, the secondary at "DBU" is a little thin by LSU standards.

The Tigers open the 2018 season vs. Miami in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 2