Five former Iowa State football support staff members have reached a disciplinary resolution with the NCAA after they were named in a state investigation into sports betting activity from on-campus athletic facilities from 2021 to 2023. None of them face any criminal charges.

According to the Associated Press, the five staffers -- Jace Heacock, Chase Clark, Michael Dryer, Kyle Highland and Mason Williams -- acknowledged knowingly violating the NCAA sports wagering bylaws and will face a one-year show-cause order that runs through April 24, 2026. If any of the five are hired by another college athletic department during that time, they will serve a two-week suspension and be required to attend an annual NCAA Regional Rules Seminar.

Combined, the five men wagered over $100,000 across 6,200 bets (just over $16 per bet) over that three-year period, which included placing bets on Iowa State's men's and women's basketball team. The bets were uncovered as part of a statewide investigation that caught a number of athletes at both Iowa and Iowa State participating in sports betting, some of whom were charged with underage gambling and identity theft.

Heacock is the son of Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock and served as a graduate assistant with the football team in 2021 and 2022. Highland is now the assistant director for football operations at Army, Clark works as an equipment manager with the Detroit Lions, Williams is an equipment manager at Valparaiso and Dryer no longer works in the collegiate or professional sports space.