The outcome of Michigan's controversial Week 1 win over Western Michigan "would have been different" if officiating protocols had been properly followed, the NCAA's football oversight committee said in a Wednesday statement.

However, the committee asserted that it "does not have the authority to overturn the contest."

Michigan won 13-12 after the officiating crew put one second back on the clock after the game appeared to be over. The maligned clock decision led to a 47-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Bryce Underwood to JJ Buchanan that lifted the Wolverines to a victory.

The MAC filed a formal appeal with the NCAA's FBS Oversight Committee and the College Football Playoff, asking both to recognize the Broncos as the winner. While that request has not been met, the controversial ending has led to other changes.

Before Week 2 action, the NCAA's secretary rules-editor for football, Matt Young, issued guidance on game timing protocols stating that timing decisions should be based on the "embedded game clock contained within the program feed."

Had that method been followed in the Western Michigan vs. Michigan game, no time would have been put back on the clock. Additionally, the Big Ten has since enhanced its replay review transparency during TV broadcasts, providing viewers live audio of the discussions between field and replay officials paired with the video footage the officiating crew is seeing.

A Big Ten officiating crew worked the game, and the league claimed the officials got the call right by choosing to add a second back to the clock. However, that determination is at odds with the FBS Oversight Committee's conclusion.