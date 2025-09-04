The NCAA Oversight Committee voted Thursday in favor of a single transfer portal window in the month of January. This new model, if it is approved by the administrative committee, would replace the previous system featuring two separate winter and spring transfer windows.

The January window would open on Jan. 2 and last 10 days. The Administrative Committee must deliver its final ruling by Oct. 1 for the change to take affect by January 2026.

The timing of the new window is significant, as it conflicts with the ongoing 12-team College Football Playoff schedule. Were the January window to open on Jan. 2, 2026, that means the first day the players could enter the portal would come less than 24 hours after the quarterfinal round of the 2026 College Football Playoff.

The 10-day transfer period would stretch through the semifinal round, which is set to take place from Jan. 8-9, and end a week before the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 19. The current two-window transfer model also conflicts with the College Football Playoff -- the winter window opens before the first round -- and also provides another chance for players to transfer at the conclusion of spring practice in April.

The Oversight Committee's approved 10-day model is also a drastic decrease from the 30 total days that players currently have to enter the transfer portal.

Thursday's recommendation also would make the entire month of December a recruiting dead period. The committee additionally recommended moving back the date student-athletes can first receive written offers of financial aid or settlement-related benefits from the current date of Aug. 1 to Nov. 15 of their senior year in high school.