The NCAA handed down punishments to Central Michigan and four former staff members, including coach Jim McElwain, for their roles in the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. Every coach received a show-cause order, and the school was hit with a fine.

During Central Michigan's season-opener against Michigan State in 2023, Stalions snuck onto the team's sideline with the help of assistant coach Jake Kostner, equipment manager Nate Mason and recruiting director Mike McGee. Stalions, then associated with the Michigan coaching staff, offered to help the Chippewas decipher the Spartans' signs.

When the allegations first emerged, McElwain claimed to have no knowledge of the plot.

"We ... were totally unaware of it," McElwain said at the time. "I certainly don't condone it in any way, shape, or form, and I do know that his name was on none of the [sideline] passes that were let out."

Following an investigation into the incident, the NCAA determined that McElwain may have been unaware of the plan, but he is still at fault because of the head coach responsibility legislation.

McElwain, Mason and McGee all received two-year show-cause penalties. McElwain's show-cause features a restriction from all football coaching duties in the first year, a suspension from 30% of regular season games in the first year, and that suspension drops to 20% of the games in the second year.

Following the 2024 season, McElwain announced his retirement from coaching, so he may never have to serve his penalty.

Mason and McGee received the same penalty with a full restriction from athletic activities in the first year of the show-cause and a suspension from 30% of regular season games in the second year.

Kostner, who resigned from the Chips staff last year, received the harshest penalty in the form of a four-year show-cause that restricts him from all athletic activities during the first year and suspends him from 50% of regular season games in the second year.

In addition to the penalties to the individual staff members, Central Michigan received a fine of $30,000 plus 1% of the total football budget, as well as a two years of probation.