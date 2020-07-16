Watch Now: Likelihood We See College Football In The Fall? ( 2:14 )

Two weeks after a Congressional committee grilled Division I athletics leaders about the lack of uniform policies surrounding COVID-19 protocols in college sports, the NCAA and power conference commissioners are expected to release guidelines for managing the coronavirus as soon as Thursday, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

The development would likely establish mutually agreed upon standards for COVID-19 testing and an "isolation expectation," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Tuesday, and would come at a critical time as industry leaders are faced with deciding if and how football can be played this fall amid the pandemic.

"I think we're moving toward a destination for those protocols," Sankey said during an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show. "I know that we as the five (power) conferences have been working diligently. Our colleague conferences in the bowl subdivision are awaiting those. Others in Division I are also awaiting those expectations."

Among the standards would be mandatory weekly testing, according to Yahoo Sports. That would fall in line with what Sankey highlighted as one of the keys in safely facilitating a 2020 season.

"The ability to have reliable, available and timely testing … in order to facilitate what may come, the opportunity to play, that reality around testing is going to be very, very important," Sankey said.

Sankey said the Power Five conferences have been working for "weeks and months" in developing uniform COVID-19 standards and added that the NCAA has been developing similar standards for all member institutions in the days since a July 1 hearing in front of the Senate Commerce Committee.

That meeting's official business was exploration of forthcoming rule changes that will allow student-athletes to benefit financially from use of their name, image and likeness. But the hearing digressed at times into a referendum on how the NCAA has handled the pandemic.

"The lack of a unified response from the NCAA may result in what we see playing out in the states, a patchwork of mandatory and voluntary guidelines potentially resulting in spikes and transmission of the virus in some states and some schools and not in others," U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada said. "Some colleges test their students every week, only when they have symptoms. We need a strategy generally for the coronavirus."

At the time, athletes had been returning to campuses across the country for a month to begin voluntary workouts, and several programs had publicly revealed that student-athletes had tested positive for the coronavirus. Other programs have chosen not to reveal if or how many, of their athletes have contracted the virus. All the while, there was no instruction from the NCAA and individual conferences on how to test athletes or react when cases are discovered.

There may ultimately be varying protocols among leagues outside the Power Five, Sports Illustrated reported Thursday. That would seem to indicate the likelihood of Power Five conferences playing any games against Group of Five or FCS opponents is slim this season.

But the establishment of NCAA guidelines and uniform expectations among Power Five schools would clearly be a boost to the viability of 2020 college football season and the hope of it being contested on a level playing field rather than on a patchwork of protocols varying from school to school.