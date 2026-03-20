The rule that barred teams transitioning from FCS to FBS from postseason play in their first year appears to be on its way out.

On Thursday, the Division I FBS Oversight Committee introduced legislation to eliminate the two-year transition penalty, effective with the 2026 season, provided they finish with a 6-6 record and can fulfill one of their conference's bowl commitments.

The timing is significant for North Dakota State and Sacramento State, both of which make the jump to the FBS in July. If the proposal is adopted when the Division I Cabinet meets in June, the programs could play their way into postseason eligibility in Year 1. That includes a path to conference championship games and the College Football Playoff.

NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen has spent months building the infrastructure for the Bison's move to the Mountain West, which was announced in February. He vowed to campaign to change the NCAA's rule on postseason play for first-year FBS teams.

"It's huge," Larsen said of the committee's proposal on Friday. "It's good for NDSU, but it's good for any transitioning programs, especially given the changing landscape of college athletics."

The implications extend beyond bowl games. If approved, the legislation provides NDSU and Sacramento State immediate eligibility for the College Football Playoff -- a scenario that would have been unthinkable under the old rules -- should they qualify on the field.

It's not a far-fetched possibility. Bison administrators believe they are positioned to compete immediately at college football's top level. NDSU has won 10 FCS national championships in the last 15 years, one of the most dominant runs in modern college football. The school also quietly secured $25 million in donor commitments while administrators worked furiously behind the scenes in the winter to finalize the Mountain West deal.

"The CFP would be great if we had an opportunity, but really for us, it was more about being able to qualify for the Mountain West Championship if we're fortunate enough to be in that position," Larsen said. "It's an opportunity to qualify for the postseason. If we're able to earn it on the field, let us have that opportunity."

The proposal still requires feedback from NCAA membership before the committee acts at its May 7 meeting. If adopted, the action would be subject to review by the Division I Cabinet in June before final approval.

NDSU opens spring ball Monday, and Larsen said the energy around the program has matched the moment.

"There's certainly been a different buzz around the program, around our guys in our community," he said. "There is a palpable buzz."

NDSU is set to pay roughly $17.5 million in entry fees -- $5 million to the NCAA and $12.5 million to the Mountain West.

Sacramento State jumps from the FCS to the MAC in July and is set to pay $23 million over the next five years -- $5 million to the NCAA and $18 million to the MAC. The Hornets were 7-5 last season under first-year coach Brennan Marion, who departed in January to become Colorado's offensive coordinator. The school hired San Jose State running backs coach Alonzo Carter as his replacement.