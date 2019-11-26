NCAA rejects Missouri appeal, upholding postseason bowl ban, sanctions against football program

Missouri football learned Tuesday that the NCAA has upheld its postseason bowl ban on appeal, a source told CBS Sports. Also upheld were additional recruiting-based restrictions against the football program. The NCAA's decision was first reported by Power Mizzou.

On Jan. 31, Missouri was handed a bowl ban and a series of sanctions stemming from an academic fraud case. The school immediately appealed, claiming the NCAA Infractions Committee had "abused its discretion." A former tutor said she had helped athletes complete schoolwork.

Mizzou officials appeared in front of the NCAA Appeals Committee in mid-July. The process dragged on until Tuesday -- more than four months after that meeting. Mizzou officials became increasingly frustrated as the appeal took longer than the usual 6-8 weeks to decide.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement later Tuesday admonishing the NCAA for its decision.

"... While there is no excuse for the actions of a single academic tutor and the small number of student-athletes involved, the penalties applied are unusually severe when fully considered. ... It is regrettable that so many innocent current Missouri student-athletes across three sports will miss postseason opportunities due to actions for which they were not responsible. Our disappointment related to the application of a postseason ban and the Infractions Appeals Committee's upholding of the decision after more than four months of deliberations is magnified by recent decisions in other cases with similar fact patterns. While it is important to hold accountable those individuals who engage in unethical behavior and conduct that fails to meet our expectations for integrity in college athletics, it is also important to fully consider the nuances and unique set of circumstances present in each case when setting penalties."

The bowl ban itself may be moot if the Mizzou (5-6, 2-5 SEC) does not win its season finale against Arkansas on Friday, which would have made it bowl-eligible. The Tigers are 12-point favorites against the Razorbacks (2-9, 0-7 SEC), which have not defeated a Power FIve opponent this season.

A media availability to discuss the NCAA's decision is scheduled Tuesday at Kansas City's Sprint Center with Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk and chancellor Alexander Cartwright. Mizzou's basketball team is in Kansas City competing in the Hall of Fame Classic.

At the time of the penalties, Missouri cited the fact that it turned itself in and cooperated with the NCAA every step of the way. NCAA rules in such cases do allow for a postseason ban.